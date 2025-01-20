Chhatrapati Sambhahinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) A man was arrested for carrying more than 3 kg ganja of an estimated value of Rs 36,000 in Nanded city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Police intercepted Shaik Abdul on a tip-off around midnight on Sunday and seized 3,088 grams of ganja leaves, an official said.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, he added.

