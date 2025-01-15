New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of two security guards in 2020, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sunny, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2022, they said.

According to police, Sunny was involved in the murder of two security guards in 2020 in Delhi's Narela area, along with eight other accomplices. The group reportedly killed the security guards following a confrontation during a burglary attempt.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap in Najafgarh on Sunday and arrested him," a police officer said.

Sunny's criminal record includes involvement in at least seven other cases, he added.

