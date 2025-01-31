Latest News | MNREGA Official Caught Taking Rs 15,000 Bribe in MP's Ratlam

Ujjain (MP), Jan 31 (PTI) An official from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district was caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 on Friday, police said.

Officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) caught Manish Lalawat, an assistant accounts officer, while he accepted the bribe amount in Alot town, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amit Batti said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

He said Lalawat had allegedly demanded a bribe to clear Rs 2 lakh payment to the complainant, a beneficiary of the Nandan Faloddyan Yojana.

The official said the accused demanded an 8 per cent commission to clear the payment.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1000 Credit Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)