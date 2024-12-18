Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dec 18 (PTI) A 49 year-old man was killed in an accident at a stone quarry near Kudankulam in this district on Wednesday, Fire and Rescue Department officials said.

The victim, identified as Arun Kumar, was killed after sand and stones slipped suddenly and he came under them.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

His body was retrieved by the Fire department personnel, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)