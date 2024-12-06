Gurugram, Dec 6 (PTI) The police have arrested three people for allegedly operating an online betting racket here, officials said on Friday.

Police received a tip-off on Thursday that some people were running an illegal call centre in a flat here, they said. Following this, they raided the flat and found the three accused playing games and betting online.

They arrested three people from the spot who revealed that they were paid Rs 30,000 in salary to use their friend's money on an online betting app, police said.

The accused were identified as Vinod Kumar, Vinit and Neerap. An FIR was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gambling Act and under the Information Technology Act, they said.

Police have recovered two cars, 19 mobile phones, five laptops, a smartwatch, a webcam, i-pad, a Wi-Fi box, a passport, an arm license, 10 cartridges, 9 chequebooks, 1 passbook, 19 ATM cards from their possession, they added.

