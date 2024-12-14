Gurugram, Dec 14 (PTI) An 18-year-old first-year pharmacy student and an auto driver died in a road incident in Sohna area, police on Saturday said.

Two more were wounded in the incident which took place around 2 pm Friday near Silani village on Sohna-Palwal road where a speeding auto rammed into a Baleno car and overturned.

Palak, 18, a resident of ward 15, Sohna, died on spot, said police.

The other victim was 37-year-old Anil, who was driving the auto.

The Teekli village native succumbed at a hospital in Gurugram.

Ravinder, 49, a native of Kiranj village, and Anupama, 19, suffered crucial injuries and were rushed to Sohna Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to a Gurugram hospital.

Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO, Sohna Sadar Police Station, said the auto was speeding.

