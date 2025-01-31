West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 31 (PTI) A police sub-inspector died by suicide here on Friday by shooting himself dead with his service revolver in West Godavari district, said a police official.

West Godavari superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said AGS Murthy took the extreme step at around 7.45 am in the Tanuku Rural police station.

"Today morning he committed (suicide) inside the police station. An investigation will be done, based upon that we will come to a conclusion and the reason behind it," Asmi told PTI.

According to the SP, Murthy was placed under a vacancy in reserve (VR) because of corruption allegations and an inquiry was pending against him.

Asmi said police are in the process of registering a case over the suicide.

