Kota/Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Friday said the state government will provide special smartphones with Braille script to visually impaired students of Classes 6 to 12 of government schools.

Dilawar, who also holds the Panchayati Raj portfolio, was addressing a 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar Samasya Samadhan' camp held at a ward under the Kota South Municipal Corporation.

Under the state government's "Child with Special Education Scheme", assistive devices are provided free of cost to the students with disabilities in government schools, with support from the social justice and empowerment department, to ensure inclusive education, Dilawar said.

Under this scheme, tricycles are distributed among differently abled students at no charge. This time, however, battery-operated tricycles will be provided, the minister added.

The state government will also provide special smartphones with Braille script to the visually impaired students free of cost to assist them in their studies, Dilawar said.

The smartphones, valued at Rs 50,000 each, are an innovation by the education department carried out in collaboration with the social justice and empowerment department.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the event, Dilawar also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least five of the seven Assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 20.

"Having campaigned in five constituencies and after consulting my colleagues in the remaining two seats, I anticipate the BJP to to win all the seven segments, and certainly no fewer than five," Dilawar said.

The results of the byelections will be announced on Saturday.

On the state expecting to receive Rs 200 crore from the Rajasthani business fraternity based out of Kolkata for the development of its education infrastructure, Dilwar said, "Several government schools are being run from ruined buildings. I held discussions with the Rajasthani business fraternity in Kolkata during recent visit there. They have assured me to support our education sector. It won't be an exaggeration if I say that they have assured an assistance of Rs 200 crore for this purpose."

He added that the state's businessmen settled in Mumbai have also assured him an assistance of Rs 1.25 crore to boost Rajasthan's education sector.

