New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of reduced expenses.

It had posted a loss of Rs 586.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company's total income trimmed to Rs 824.24 crore from Rs 888.30 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal.

It reduced expenses to Rs 819.91 crore from Rs 1,460.30 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Calculation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)