Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars, effective January 1.

This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver premium vehicles and services to its customers, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto.

The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq.

"The recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected by this adjustment until it reaches the milestone of 33,333 bookings, which are fast-filling," the company said.

