Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Our government had stopped the student union elections in the election year due to preparations for the assembly elections and the code of conduct."

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

He said that the previous BJP government had also banned the student union elections but were reinstated after the Congress government came to power.

In his post, he added, "After the student union elections in Delhi University, the student leaders of Rajasthan are also expecting the state government to restore the student union elections."

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

He said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should take an immediate decision in the interest of the youth and encourage their participation in democracy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)