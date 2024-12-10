Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Rajasthan is at a crucial juncture where the synergy between the central and state governments is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for investment and growth, state Industries and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

He was addressing a country session with Singapore, focusing on sustainable industrial development, on the second day of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

The Singapore Country Session titled "Sustainable Industrial Development: A Singaporean Perspective" showcased Singapore's innovative strategies to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

The session emphasised the state's commitment to global partnerships and showcased investment opportunities for Singaporean businesses in Rajasthan across sectors like logistics, renewable energy, and urban development.

"Rajasthan is at a pivotal juncture where the synergy between the central and state governments is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for investment and growth. With our clear vision, decisive action, and commitment to transparency, we aim to foster collaborations, embrace innovations, and execute transformative projects at scale," Rathore said.

Naveen Jain, Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) Department, said, "Rajasthan stands as a beacon of sustainable development, with transformative advancements in infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital technology".

"From Bhadla Solar Park's renewable energy leadership to e-governance initiatives and hosting India's largest data centre, Rajasthan is leveraging its rich resources and global partnerships."

