Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Global ship management firm Synergy Marine Group has launched a joint venture with Cyprus-based integrated marine and subsea services provider EDT Offshore to offer tailor-made solutions to the offshore industry.

The joint venture, EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd, which is based in Cyprus, will address key challenges in offshore vessel management, including the high energy demands of dynamic positioning, limited access to alternative fuels and the growing need for sustainable retrofitting, Synergy Marine said in a statement.

The joint venture will support maintenance and upgrading of offshore facilities and the expansion of exploration and production activities worldwide, it added.

The new venture will help empower Indian seafarers and strengthen India's position as a key player in the global maritime industry, said Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO Ship Management at Synergy Marine Group.

"As India positions itself as a USD 5-trillion economy, its workforce will play a pivotal role in adapting to the demands of automation, artificial intelligence, and emerging industries," he said.

Synergy Marine Group, set up in 2006, is the world's second-largest ship manager and the largest third-party manager of Indian-flagged vessels with over 28,000 seafarers worldwide. The company said plans to increase this number by 5,000 by 2026 and to have at least 1,000 female seafarers by 2030.

The company complements its global operations across 15 maritime hubs.

"By combining our expertise, EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd is well positioned to meet the demands of the offshore sector and deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Giles Heimann, Director-shipmanagement and operations, EDT Offshore.

EDT Offshore, with its headquarters at Limassol (Cyprus), has expertise in oil rig support, vessel chartering, logistics, subsea support, and project management.

