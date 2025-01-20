Noida, Jan 20 (PTI) Two unidentified bodies were found in separate places here, police said on Monday.

According to police, one of the bodies was found in Thana Phase-One area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district and the other was found in Sector 16.

Inspector in-charge of Thana Phase-One, Amit Kumar Bhadana said that a man, aged around 30-35 years, was found dead in the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj Barrage on Sunday night. His identity is yet to be established.

Police suspect that the man was murdered in Delhi or a nearby area and then thrown in the river. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, Bhadana said.

Another unidentified body was found near the Sector 16 metro station. It was sent for post-mortem, police said.

Investigation in both cases is underway, police added.

