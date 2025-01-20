New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) conducted a stakeholder meeting with industry leaders from sectors like BFSI, fintech and telecom to deliberate on and further enhance service delivery by using Aadhaar, an official release said on Monday.

Nearly 500 senior policymakers, industry leaders, experts, technocrats from banks, insurance companies, NPCI, market intermediaries, telecom service providers, and fintech players came together for the 'Aadhaar Samvaad' co-hosted by the Maharashtra government.

The event also marked a milestone as Aadhaar's Face Authentication transaction numbers have crossed the 100-crore mark since it was first introduced in October 2021.

"The AI/ML-based face authentication solution, developed in-house by UIDAI, has been witnessing massive growth in the past year. The cumulative face authentication transactions doubled from 50 crore to 100 crore in around 5 months," an official release said.

