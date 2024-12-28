Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed the importance of constructing integrated complexes for offices directly connected to the public at district and divisional headquarters, the UP government said in a statement.

During a review of ongoing construction works under the Revenue Department, he highlighted that integrated complexes are already being developed for administrative offices in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

He called for similar complexes to be constructed in all districts, stating, "This will ensure that all major officers are located within the same complex, saving the common man from unnecessary hassle."

He instructed that the proposed collectorate offices in Bulandshahr and Sambhal should be developed as integrated complexes.

While reviewing the current status of construction projects, the chief minister emphasised the need for high-quality standards. He pointed out a shortage of expert engineers in the PWD and other implementing agencies and suggested, "It would be appropriate to engage retired experienced or skilled professionals from reputed technical institutions."

"Whether it is budget or manpower, there will be no shortage," he affirmed. He directed all implementing agencies to conduct weekly reviews of their projects, with fortnightly reviews to be carried out by a secretary-level officer.

Adityanath set a two-month deadline to complete the construction of non-residential buildings for the Shamli district Collectorate. He warned that any delays beyond this timeframe would result in action against the concerned officials.

He also called for the physical verification of residential buildings in newly established tehsils, including Baldirai in Sultanpur, Govardhan in Mathura, and Nighasan, Gola Gokarnath, and Dhaurahra in Lakhimpur, following the completion of their construction, the statement said.

