Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) Veteran journalist and chairman of Sovima Village Council, Sebastian Zumvu on Monday stressed on the shifting landscape of journalism, highlighting the growing influence of YouTubers.

Addressing the 24th Foundation Day of the Kohima Press Club (KPC), Zumvü said social media platforms and YouTube have revolutionised news consumption.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

"Today, it's common to know all the news the evening before it appears in the papers," he said

"Just because someone has a mobile phone and a camera doesn't mean they are a journalist," he said, stressing the need for some level of oversight in the rapidly evolving media space.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

Kohima Press Club, president Alice Yhoshü expressed gratitude to the state government for allocating a plot of land in the New Secretariat area for the Kohima Press Club building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)