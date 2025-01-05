Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, before he took his life by hanging, in the old Chandapura area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, following a fight between the mother and son at their home, the police said.

Also Read | What Is Nigerian Prince Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Advance-Fee Fraud? All You Need To Know.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41) and her son Ramesh (21).

According to the police, Ramesh was an alcoholic, and the incident occurred after he quarrelled with his mother, who had objected to his drinking habits.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 6, 2025? Check Details.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, Manjanna. Further legal proceedings will follow, the police said.

The family hailed from Vijayanagara district and lived in a rented house in the area, the police said, adding that Ramesh worked as a cleaner but was irregular in his duties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)