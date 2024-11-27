New Delhi, November 27: Shiv Sena MPs on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, days after the BJP-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shiv Sena MPs led by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar, Sandipan Bhumare, Shrirang Appa Barne, Milind Deora, Dhairyasheel Mane and former Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale met Shah in Parliament. Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Says 'CM Means Common Man', Calls for Working for People in His Address.

Mane said the MPs thanked Shah for campaigning extensively for the elections and touring almost every district of the state. "People of Maharashtra listened to what Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, and the Mahayuti returned to power with a thumping majority," Mane said. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP alone won 132 seats while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Smaller parties of the coalition won five seats. ‘You Are the Head of Our Family, Will Accept Your Decision’: Eknath Shinde Leaves CM Decision Call to PM Narendra Modi.

The meeting took place as Eknath Shinde, the outgoing chief minister and Shiv Sena leader, addressed a press conference in Thane and declared that he would abide by the decision of the prime minister on his successor. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered as frontrunner for the chief minister's post with the Shiv Sena and the NCP getting deputy chief minister posts. NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare also met Shah and congratulated him on the Mahayuti's victory. Tatkare also met the prime minister and greeted him on the victory in Maharashtra elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)