Amritsar, October 21: In a major intelligence-driven operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehended two terror operatives. The two terror operatives identified as Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak and Aditya alias Adhi, in Amritsar. The police recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) intended for a targeted terror attack, according to the release. Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan ISI operative who supplied the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh alias Vicky, currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail, as stated in release.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Police Station of Gharinda in Amritsar, and further probe is underway to uncover the entire terror network. Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling transnational terror and organized crime networks sponsored by Pakistan's ISI, ensuring peace and harmony in the state. Earlier on October 18, Punjab Police in the coordination of Border Security Force (BSF), recovered one packet of heroin during a search operation near the village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Organised Arms-Narcotics Smuggling Module With Links to Pakistan, 3 Held With 10 Pistols, 500gm Opium.

"Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight - 602 grams) from agricultural field near village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. On Amritsar border, based on a specific input of BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops launched an extensive search operation culminating into recovery of 1 large packet containing ICE drug (Gross weight - 3.675 kg) from a farmland near village Bhaini Rajputana. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with mental ring & illuminating strips attached, indicates a drone dropping," Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release. DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested: Punjab Police DIG Caught Red-Handed by CBI for Taking INR 5 Lakh Bribe From a Businessman.

"Yet another search operation conducted by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 01 pistol wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a field near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar. These consecutive recoveries once again reflect BSF's resolute dedication towards ensuring the security and sanctity of the nation's borders," the PRO said.

