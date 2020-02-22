Spain Masters: Ajay Jayaram Crashes out of Tournament After Losing Semifinal Clash

Barcelona [Spain], Feb 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram suffered a defeat in a semifinal clash and crashed out of the Spain Masters on Saturday.The world number 68 shuttler lost in two-straight sets to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 20-22, 12-21. The match lasted for about 39 minutes.Jayaram defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15 in the quarterfinals to progress to the last four.He was the lone Indian left in the competition after ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, and Sameer Verma were knocked out of the tournament. (ANI)

