New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Six months ago, one of India's top swimmers Sajan Prakash was at his lowest ebb, mentally and physically drained.

Having missed qualification for what would have been his third consecutive Olympic appearance, the 31-year-old also lost his sponsor and was left grappling with the relentless grind of international competitions, a persistent injury, and the unyielding psychological demands of elite performance.

The announcement of his Arjuna Award last week came as the much-needed boost, reigniting Prakash's spirit to begin his journey back to the pool.

"After many years swimming (for able-bodied) has an Arjuna Awardee, it's a win for the sport itself. Swimming hasn't had an Arjuna award in 12 years. So, it's a good thing that the sport is getting recognition," Prakash, who had been applying for the past five years without success, told PTI.

Sandeep Sejwal was the last able-bodied swimmer to receive the Arjuna Award way back in 2012. After that, only para-swimmers have been chosen for the honour.

After Prakash's historic achievement in 2021 -- becoming the first Indian swimmer to directly qualify for the Tokyo Olympics -- the butterfly specialist was forced to confront physical and mental exhaustion last year.

"I was completely burnt out. Mentally, I was just gone," he reflected, looking back on his struggles in the past six months.

"I couldn't move, and I felt like I needed to just stop. For the first time in my life, I took a break."

This break came after Prakash, who represented India at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, was unable to qualify for the Paris Games, leaving him without a sponsor.

During the hiatus, Prakash travelled and underwent Ayurvedic treatment for a persistent neck issue that had once left him unable to move his left hand.

"I was under treatment. I went to an Ayurvedic hospital. It was a good relaxation, rejuvenating process. I also took I took a PRP (Platelet-rich plasma therapy)," he revealed.

Without financial support, Prakash explored coaching which allowed him to attend a training camp in Spain.

"After recovery, I was just chilling, doing some other work. I wanted to go for a training camp but I didn't have any sponsors after the Olympics.

"So I was a part of a workshop where I taught swimmers. The money helped me to go for a high-altitude training camp in Andorra (Spain)."

It turned out to be a fruitful experience as Prakash enjoyed teaching and is now considering coaching once he calls time on his career.

"I loved teaching. I think that's what I want to do. I'm also studying more on sports science. So, exploring that option, I think I will want to do that in the future."

Having signed a four-month contract with JSW, Prakash is back in the pool, training at IIS Bellary.

"I just started swimming so slowly getting back into shape. I put on some weight. I don't want to look into timings just yet. I want to be healthy first and then slowly build into that," he said.

Prakash is not looking to focus too much on international meets. Instead, his eyes are on the National Games in Uttarakhand later this month.

"This season, I'm not looking at actually international events, but then it's the only meet we can get some cash prize recognition. So, I'll do some two-three events.

His long-term goal for now is the 2026 Asian Games, with the World Championships this year also on the radar.

