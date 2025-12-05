Brisbane [Australia], December 5 (ANI): Another commanding session for Australia after their star batter Marnus Labuschagne scored a superb half-century that left the hosts 106 runs behind England's first innings total of 334 at the end of the second session on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

At the end of the second session, Australia were at 228/3 in 44 overs with captain Steve Smith (24*) and Cameron Green (22*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started the session at 130/1 in 21 overs with opener Jake Weatherald (59*) and Marnus Labuschagne (27*) unbeaten on the crease.

Weatherald continued his aggressive approach as he struck a boundary to Gus Atkinson during the 25th over.

Weatherald's innings was cut short after speedster Jofra Archer bowled a toe-crushing yorker to remove the Australian opener in the 26th over. Jake was adjudged LBW, and Australia decided not to review. He departed after playing a fantastic knock of 72 runs off 78 balls, including 12 fours and one six.

After Jake's wicket, England bowled tight lines to captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Marnus decided to break the shackles after he hit a massive six to speedster Archer on the last delivery of the 32nd over. In the very next over, Brydon Carse conceded nine runs, which eased the pressure from Australia.

Marnus became the first player to hit 1000-plus runs in day-night Tests. The right-handed batter reached his 25th Test half-century with a boundary to Carse in the 35th over.

On the first delivery of the 38th over, England captain Ben Stokes produced a stunning delivery which ended Marnus' innings at the crease. Labuschagne departed after playing a fine knock of 65 runs off 78 balls, with the help of nine fours and one six.

After Marnus' departure, Cameron Green joined captain Smith at the crease. Green scored four quick boundaries as he and Smith ensured Australia went into dinner in a comfortable position.

Day 2 started with England continuing from 325/9 with Joe Root (135*) and Jofra Archer (32*) on strike. The visitors added just nine runs to their overnight score as they were all out for 334. Brendan Doggett ended England's first innings after picking up the wicket of Archer.

He made 38 runs off 36 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. Root, who slammed his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil, remained unbeaten on 138 runs off 206 balls, with the help of 15 fours and one six.

Root's 138*-run knock was also the highest individual score vs Australia in a day-night Test match. The England great surpassed Pakistan's Asad Shafiq's 137-run tally, which came in 2016 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The 10th wicket partnership of 70 between Root & Archer was also the highest for England in Australia since 1951/52.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (6/75 in 20 overs) had a brilliant outing with the ball in the first innings. This was Starc's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing Ashes. Overall, it was his 18th fifer in Test cricket.

In response, Australia opener Travis Head scored 33 runs with Jake Weatherald smashing his maiden half-century in Test cricket as Australia scored 130/1 in the first session.

On Day 1 of the second Test, England clawed their way back impressively after Crawley and Root steadied the ship with a well-composed 93-run partnership after the visitors suffered an early setback after Australia seamer Mitchell Starc removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope cheaply. Root slammed his maiden hundred on Australian soil, reaching the milestone in 181 deliveries.

Overall, it was Root's 40th hundred in the longest format. The former England captain Root took 30 innings to reach his maiden hundred in Australia.

The great batter became the second English player, after Maurice Leyland, to score a century on the opening day of a Gabba Test.

Overall, Root became the eighth batter to hit a Test hundred for England at the Gabba.

Brief Scores: England 334 (Zak Crawley 76, Joe Root 138*, Mitchell Starc 6/75) vs Australia 228/3 (Jake Weatherlad 72, Marnus Labuschagne 65*) (ANI)

