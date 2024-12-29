Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) entered record books by completing his 200 wickets but Australia extended their lead to 333 runs, reaching 228 for 9 at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test, here on Sunday.

Resuming at 135 for six after tea, Australia lost their last recognised batter Marnus Labuschagne for 70 off 139 balls shortly after resumption but fought till the end of the third session to keep India at bay.

Australia captain Pat Cummins scored a vital 90-ball 41 for his side to stretch the lead and the last-wicket pair of Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland also put on another unbeaten 55 runs for the last wicket.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 228/9 in 82 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 4/56, Mohammed Siraj 3/66) lead India by 333 runs. 7/21/2024

