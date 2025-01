New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Commonwealth Championships gold-winning weightlifter Popy Hazarika, U-20 hammer throw national champion Anshika Singh, and Senior National Open 1500m bronze medallist Sunita were among several athletes across various sports placed under provisional suspension by NADA after failing dope tests

The National Anti-Doping Agency released names of more than 30 athletes across sports -- mainly from athletics, weightlifting, wrestling and powerlifting -- in the latest list, though without much detail.

Hazarika had won a 59kg gold in the 2023 Commonwealth Championships in Noida, while Anshika won the hammer throw title in the 2024 National U20 Championships.

The list of track and field athletes who were put under provisional suspension also included National U-20 medal winner sprinter Anusha Biswas.

There list also included three minors.

Latest list of sportspersons under provisional suspension:

Weighlifting: Shyopat Singh, Avinash, Sachin Mehmi, Hansraj, Khushi Kag, Vikas Variya, Ganesh Kushwaha, Kavinder, Gurwinder Singh, Srilakshmi Chukka, Bhinder Pal, Manpreet Kaur, Kuldeep Sahu, Harshit Angadi.

Powerlifting: Popy Hazarika, Mohan Kumar, Ruturaj Prakash, Mohit Kumar, Aditya Sharma, Pratheeksha GN, Kchetrapal Singh, PV Manjesh, Pravati Singh, Honey Dabas (Para),

Wrestling: Gesu, Mohit Khokhar, Bunty, Gaurav Kumar, Ankit, Amit, Shubham Babaso, Savita.

Athletics: Muskan Rana, Manjeet Kumar Mahto, Sunita, Pranita Bavadekar, Mayank Yadav, Vijay Ramajayam, M Sathish Kumar, R Lavanya, Ravi, Aleena Vincent, Gulshan Dungdung, Anshika Singh, Anusha Biswas, Sipra Sarkar (participation during ineligibility period).

Basketball: Shivendra Pandey,

Wushu: Aman

Boxing: Shankar Thapa, Sri Vengatesh.

Kabaddi: Surinder Kumar, Vivek, Abhijeet Malik

Judo: R Anitha, Neha, Jatin

Cycling: Luv Kumar Yadav, Gurnoor Poonia,

Para-athletics: Vishnu Kant, Kalaiselvan Kalyansundaram

Handball: Nina Shil.

