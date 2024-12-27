Rourkela (Odisha), India, December 27 (ANI): The Delhi SG Pipers, the Delhi franchise in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL), aim to start their campaign strongly as they face Team Gonasika from Visakhapatnam in the opening match on Saturday.

Co-captained by Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh and Australia's Jake Whetton, the Delhi SG Pipers boast a formidable squad. They are brimming with confidence following a successful pre-tournament camp held in Bhubaneswar at the Dilip Tirkey Hockey Ground at KIIT.

During the camp, the team underwent rigorous training and practice sessions under the guidance of Olympic medallist and former India coach Graham Reid, who serves as the team's head coach, and team mentor and assistant coach PR Sreejesh, also the Director of Hockey for Delhi SG Pipers.

"We trained at the KIIT facility and had an excellent experience, with great bonding opportunities within the group. We've been training daily, and it has been fantastic. The excitement level is high, and we're looking forward to playing in the opening game tomorrow," said head coach Graham Reid on the eve of the match.

"We'll give our best and learn as we go. I believe the team that improves the most throughout the tournament will emerge victorious. That's our goal--to keep getting better with each game," he added.

The Delhi SG Pipers have assembled a strong 24-member squad featuring notable Indian players such as Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Raj Kumar Pal.

Co-captain Shamsher Singh expressed confidence in the team's camaraderie, stating, "The team atmosphere is excellent, and the bonding between the foreign and Indian players is strong. We've been preparing for two weeks and are eager to play together."

Jake Whetton, his Australian counterpart, echoed these sentiments. "We all know how to play hockey, but spending time together off the field strengthens our on-field connections. The past few days have been enjoyable, and our training and practice games have been excellent. We aim to perform well and continue building momentum," he said.

After their opening match against Team Gonasika, the Delhi SG Pipers will face Hyderabad Toofans on December 31.

Returning after a seven-year hiatus, the HIL has been reimagined, with this edition introducing a four-team women's league alongside the men's tournament. While the men's HIL begins in Rourkela on Saturday, the women's league will kick off in Ranchi on January 12.

The Delhi SG Pipers are owned by SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), part of the APL Apollo Group.

Delhi SG Pipers Squad:Goalkeepers: Pawan, Adarsh G, Benjamin Rennie (Australia)Defenders: Joginder Singh, Varun Kumar, Rohit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Corey Weyer (Australia), Gareth Furlong (Great Britain)Midfielders: Shamsher Singh, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Ankit Pal, Manjeet, Raj Kumar Pal, Jake Whetton (Australia), Ky Willott (Australia), Lucas Toscani (Argentina)Forwards: Aditya Lalage, Iktidar Ishrat, Sumit Kumar, Dilraj Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Tomas Domene (Argentina), Koji Yamasaki (Japan)

Fixtures (League and Phase 2 - Pool B):28th December 2024 (League): vs Team Gonasika, 8:15 PM, Rourkela31st December 2024 (League): vs Hyderabad Toofans, 8:15 PM, Rourkela4th January 2025 (League): vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 6 PM, Rourkela6th January 2025 (League): vs Soorma Hockey Club, 8:15 PM, Rourkela11th January 2025 (League): vs UP Rudras, 6 PM, Rourkela13th January 2025 (League): vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, 8:15 PM, Rourkela16th January 2025 (League): vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, 8:15 PM, Rourkela19th January 2025 (Phase 2): vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, 8:15 PM, Rourkela22nd January 2025 (Phase 2): vs Soorma Hockey Club, 8:15 PM, Ranchi27th January 2025 (Phase 2): vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 8:15 PM, Rourkela(ANI)

