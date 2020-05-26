Sports News | 'Don't See Any Problem': Starc on Players Taking Part in IPL During Start of Home Season

Melbourne [Australia], May 26 (ANI): Pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday said that he would not have any problem if players decide to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the early stages of Australia's home season.

Australia is slated to host the T20 World Cup in October-November this year, however, it might be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan Return Jeopardised After Suspected Achilles Tendon Injury in Training.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might also look to schedule the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October-November if the T20 World Cup gets postponed.

"Do I have an issue with it? I don't think so. They're pre-existing contracts. There's a lot of things that would have to go into that I assume. Cricket Australia would have to clear those guys so if they're clear to go, I don't see a problem with it," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: 5 Best Performances of Trinidad All-Rounder as He Turns 32.

"They're pre-existing contracts and they would have been playing anyway. There's obviously a different hurdle of domestic cricket there. It'd be an interesting decision, not one I'd have to make, so I'll let them make their decisions," he added.

Last year, Starc had decided to pull out of IPL 2020 and said that he does not have to worry about the premier T20 tournament as he does not have a contract.

"I'd consider it, I'd think about it. Obviously it'd be right at the start of our domestic season as well so it'd be a fair bit to consider. But I don't currently have a contract, so I currently don't have to worry," Starc said.

Australian players require clearance from CA to play in domestic leagues abroad, and they are normally given permission for the IPL because it is held during the off-season.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL was scheduled to start from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.

Australia's Pat Cummins had become the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 crore.

David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals) were also slated to captain their respective sides in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)