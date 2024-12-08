Mumbai, December 8: A case was registered against a former office-bearer of the Bihar Weightlifters' Association for allegedly sexually harassing a female athlete, police said on Sunday. The incident happened around 1 pm on Saturday at the office of the association in Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, they said. The female weightlifter filed a complaint at the Kankarbagh police station, alleging that the former official attempted to sexually assault her inside the office of the association, they added. Women Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns the Statement Recording of Victim Until September 13 on Medical Grounds.

"On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered and the matter is being further investigated," said Kankarbagh's SHO Neeraj Kumar Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)