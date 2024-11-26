Patna (Bihar) [India], November 26 (ANI): The 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has become the youngest-ever player to be bought at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore on Monday.

The year 2024 has been going very well for the left-hand top-order batter as he has already played for India Under-19, hitting a ton against Australia in Chennai a few weeks ago.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's journey from a small town in Bihar to becoming the youngest to be picked in the IPL auction is a story of perseverance, sacrifice, and support.

His father reflected on the struggles and the pivotal role played by Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari, in shaping Vaibhav's remarkable cricketing journey.

"If Rakesh Tiwai sir wasn't there I don't think my child would have got the chance to play cricket for Bihar. We even had to sell our land due to financial issues but I'm happy for Vaibhav. He is a still a kid and might not understand what he has done today. I would like to thank Rakesh Tiwari sir who saw a potential in my son and gave him the chance," Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

The BCA President Rakesh Tiwari expressed immense pride and joy over Vaibhav Suryavanshi's historic achievement as the youngest player to be picked at the IPL auction. The BCA president lauded Vaibhav's potential and said he will one day make India proud.

"Today is a very proud moment for Bihar cricket as Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made everyone here very proud and I can vouch for the fact that he will one day make India proud. I congratulate Vaibhav for scripting history. I would also like to thank Bihar CM for creating a sporting environment in the state," Rakesh Tiwari said.

Earlier this month, Vaibhav earned a spot in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming 2024 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE.

Hailing from Samastipur, Vaibhav has already made his mark in cricket. He has played five Ranji Trophy matches since making his first-class debut against Mumbai earlier this year. Currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23. (ANI)

