Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Jan 30 (AP) Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has left his role as manager of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia after 18 months in charge, the club said on Thursday.

Al-Ettifaq said in a statement on X that it was a mutual decision. In January, Gerrard signed an extension to his contract to stay at the team until 2027.

Gerrard leaves with Al-Ettifaq in 12th place in the 18-team Saudi Pro League. In his first season in charge, the team finished in sixth place.

“Sometimes things don't go as planned,” Al-Ettifaq said, “but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term. He changed the club for the better and that will never be forgotten.”

Gerrard previously coached at Rangers in Scotland and Aston Villa in England. He retired from playing in 2016, having been at Liverpool for 17 years, followed by 1 1/2 seasons with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer. (AP)

