Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Hyderabad Strikers defeated Yash Mumbai Eagles while Rajasthan Rangers got the better of Chennai Smashers on the third day of the Tennis Premier League here on Thursday.

Hyderabad Eagles' Harriet Dart defeated Zeynep Sonmez 15-10 from Mumbai in women's singles category. Karan Singh fought back for Mumbai, getting the better of Benjamin Lock in a closely fought contest that finished 13-12 in the men's singles category.

Also Read | Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan by Two Wickets in PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024; Brian Bennett, Tinotenda Maposa Shine As Hosts Secure Consolation Victory, Green Shirts Win Series 2-1.

In mixed doubles, Mumbai's Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan secured the win against Dart and J Vishnu Vardhan of Hyderabad with a score line of 13-12.

But Hyderabad Strikers had the last laugh with a decisive win in the men's doubles category, as Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Nedunchezhiyan and Karan Singh 13-12.

Also Read | ZIM Win By Two Wickets | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Highlights of 3rd T20I 2024: Brian Bennett, Tinotenda Maposa Help Hosts Get Consolation Victory.

Hyderabad Strikers thus won the game 52-48.

In the second match of the day, Chennai Smashers made a strong start when Conny Perrin recorded a win against Cristina Dinu of Rajasthan Rangers 14-11 in women's singles.

However, in men's singles, Rajasthan's Arthur Fery defeated Hugo Gaston of Chennai 16-9.

The pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Cristina Dinu clinched a thrilling game against Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli in the mixed doubles category, securing a 14-11 win.

Despite Chennai's Gaston and Bollipalli defeating the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Fery 15-10 in men's doubles, Rajasthan won the match 51-49.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)