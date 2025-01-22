Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Jan 22 (PTI) Former Olympic champion Erica Wiebe is baffled that the organisers of the 2026 Commonwealth Games excluded wrestling from the roster, saying they should have preferred the "more accessible" sport over boxing.

Glasgow will host the multi-sport event next year from July 23 to August 2. The organisers not only dropped wrestling but also left out shooting, hockey, badminton, and cricket from the upcoming edition.

Victoria was to host the Games originally but the Australian city withdrew and eventually Glasgow agreed to conduct the scaled-down edition with only 10 sports.

Canada's Erica, who won the gold medal in the women's 75 kg at the 2016 Rio Olympics, though felt that that wrestling should have given priority over boxing.

"That was very disappointing outcome of the 2026 commonwealth games in Glasgow. They went for a very, very different model of the Games. They have only 10 sports. It's a shame. I really wish that they had included wrestling over boxing," Erica told PTI in an exclusive interview to PTI-Bhasha.

"It's a much more accessible sport. It's an opportunity to showcase some of the diverse strength across the Commonwealth, like with India and Nigeria, as incredible players in the sport of wrestling as well," she said.

However she hoped that the sport will find its way back to CWG roster in future editions.

"And so, yeah, it's disappointing. I think it'll change, it'll shift. We don't know what's going to happen in the future, and so I really hope that maybe by the 2030 Commonwealth Games we will see wrestling return, who knows, " she said.

Erica is at Inspire Institute of Sports for an international women's wrestling camp and ‘Wrestling Masterclass' programme organised by UWW and IIS.

Erica, who also won a bronze at the 2018 World Championship, said India have incredible role models in wrestling.

"I admire so many of the Indian sports players, particularly wrestlers. I have talked a lot about the respect on and off the mat for Bajrang. He is an incredible wrestler, incredible ally. There is just a huge presence of incredible role models in women freestyle wrestling in India," she said.

"The Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh are not only incredible champions on the mat but the way they carry themselves and what they stand outside the mat for is truly inspiring to me," Erica said.

Erica said that competition in wrestling is very tough at the Asian level and Asian wrestlers have a very unique style of wrestling.

"Asian wrestlers have a very-very unique style of wrestling, competition is very tough with so many of these countries, especially in the lighter weight classes. It's been so competitive, so fast, so technical, it's a joy to watch," she said.

