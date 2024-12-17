Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja led India's resistance with an unbeaten 65 as another rain interruption forced early tea with the visitors placed at 201 for 7 on day four of the third Test against Australia here on Tuesday.

India lost Nitish Kumar Reddy (16) in the post-lunch session which was curtailed due to a rain interruption of little over an hour.

Also Read | Most Sixes Smashed by Player in Test Cricket History: From Ben Stokes to Tim Southee, Check Full List .

Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj (1) were at the crease when heavens opened up again. India still trail by 244 runs.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul hit a solid 84 to keep India in the game. Resuming at 51 for 4, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma (10) early but Rahul held on to the other end, bringing up his 17th Test half-century off 85 balls.

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445 India 1st innings: 201 for 7 in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 65; Pat Cummins 3/49). 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)