Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) India were all out for 157 in the second innings, leaving Australia a victory target of 162 in the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs.

Also Read | Why Are Indian and Australian Players Having Pink Logos and Numbers on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25? Why Is Day 3 of SCG Test Called ‘Jane McGrath Day’?.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 Australia 1st innings: 181

Also Read | IND 157 All Out in 39.5 Overs (Lead By 161 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3: Scott Boland Castles Jasprit Bumrah, Australia Need 162 Runs to Win.

India 2nd innings: 157 allout in 39.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)