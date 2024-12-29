Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings 474

India 1st innings 369

Australia 2nd innings

Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8

Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21

Marnus Labuschagne not out 65

Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13

Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1

Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0

Alex Carey b Bumrah 2

Pat Cummins not out 21

Extras: 4 (lb-2, nb-1, w-1)

Total: 135/6 in 49 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-2-30-41, Akash Deep 15-3-46-0, Mohammed Siraj 14-4-40–2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-10-0, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-3-0.

