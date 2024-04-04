Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The Delhi-based franchise suffered a massive 106-run defeat against the Knight Riders at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Following the loss, DC stood in ninth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 2 points.

The IPL issued a statement stating that the DC skipper was fined after his side maintained a slow over rate against Kolkata.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3," the IPL stated.

It added that Pant was fined Rs 24 lakhs since it was his team's second offence of the season under the league's Code of Conduct.

The statement added that apart from the skipper other players of the Delhi-based franchise including the impact player were also fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

Summarizing the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to the pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat. (ANI)

