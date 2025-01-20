Rourkela, Jan 20 (PTI) JSW Soorma Hockey Club scored twice in the second quarter to eke out a 2-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in their Hockey India League (HIL) match here on Monday.

Prabhjot Singh (21') and Maninder Singh (28') scored for JSW Soorma Hockey Club, while Jugraj Singh's 39th minute proved to be a consolation goal for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Prabhjot Singh was in the right place at the right time as he put JSW Soorma in lead with his strike after a deflection.

Maninder Singh struck from a penalty corner and doubled JSW Soorma lead before half time.

At the half time break, JSW Soorma were sitting pretty with a two-goal cushion, both goals coming in the second quarter.

Jugraj Singh, however, pulled one back for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers with his strike in the 39th minute. PTI AH

