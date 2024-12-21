London, Dec 21 (AP) Manchester City's stunning slump continued Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park consigned the four-time defending champion to nine defeats and just one win in 12 games.

Phil Foden pulled a goal back for City in stoppage time, but it wasn't enough.

City dropped to sixth in the standings — nine points below leader Liverpool, having played two games more.

Villa climbed to fifth.

