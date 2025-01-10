Munich, Jan 10 (AP) Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return for Bayern Munich for the first time in more than a month in Saturday's Bundesliga game against Borussia Moenchengladbach but Jamal Musiala will miss out.

The 38-year-old Neuer missed Bayern's last four games of 2024 with a broken rib and wasn't in the squad for a friendly against Salzburg on Monday, but now looks fully fit again, coach Vincent Kompany said Friday.

Neuer's return for Bayern's first league game of 2025 is all the more important after backup Daniel Peretz injured a kidney in a training incident on Wednesday. He's expected to miss a few weeks, Kompany said.

Kompany confirmed Musiala, who hadn't been training because of illness, won't be available Saturday for the German league leader.

Among several other absences are midfielder João Palhinha, who hasn't played since early November with an adductor muscle tear, and defender Dayot Upamecano, who's serving a one-game Bundesliga suspension for five yellow cards. (AP)

