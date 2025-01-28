Rio De Janeiro, Jan 28 (AP) Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team, club president Marcelo Teixeira said in his social media channels Tuesday.

The Brazilian striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. He will return to the club after a frustrating spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once.

“It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts,” Teixeira said in his social media channels.

“Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos' stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms.”

Neymar spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil in October 2023. (AP)

