Melbourne, Jan 12 (AP) Kei Nishikori was playing at the Australian Open for the first time in four years and twice faced match points that could have ended his tournament in straight sets.

He really wanted to stay. The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up fended off both match points and held in the 10th game of the third set, and rallied for a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win over Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro in just over four hours.

For the 35-year-old Nishikori, who has missed the last three Australian tournaments because of a series of hip, ankle an knee injuries, it was a fifth comeback victory from two-sets down at a Grand Slam.

He improved to 29-8 in five-setters, including 8-1 at the Australian Open, and said he was feeling positive about his next round. He warmed up for the year's first major — just his third since 2021 — with a run to the final in Hong Kong.

“I'm feeling so good,” he said, “why not?" (AP)

