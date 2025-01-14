Centurion [South Africa], January 14 (ANI): Pretoria Capitals have handed Sunrisers Eastern Cape their second bonus point defeat of SA20 Season 3 - by 6 wickets on Tuesday at Centurion.

Capitals captain, Rilee Rossouw won the toss at Centurion and elected to bowl at the short of form back-to-back champions. That decision proved justified when the men in orange slipped to 4/3 inside two overs and then 50/6 before Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer finally established a meaningful partnership.

Also Read | Will Sanju Samson Be Selected in India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?.

Jansen (51 off 35 balls, 4x4, 3x6) was the main protagonist of their 40-run stand, but when Harmer fell to fellow spinner Senuran Muthusamy the end of the innings was near... with them soon being bowled out for just 113 - under par for even a tricky Centurion pitch.

For their part, the Capitals made a solid enough start as Will Jacks raced to 27 off 23 balls. However, his wicket - alongside those of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne and Rossouw - kept the Sunrisers believing there was a chance when they were reduced to 61/4 in the ninth over.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Tournament? India Star Makes Himself Available for His State Team Mumbai: Report.

However, an unbeaten 55-run partnership between Liam Livingstone (14 not out, 1x4) and Marques Ackerman (39 not out, 2x4, 2x6) carried Capitals, with Ackerman's six off the last ball of the 16th over sealing the bonus point.

Earlier on Friday, Durban's Super Giants (DSG) held their nerve when it mattered most in a thrilling two-run SA20 victory over Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead, overcoming a massive opening partnership between Will Jacks and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The Capitals are currently standing in second place on the SA20 table with seven points. The Pretoria-based franchise played three matches in the tournament and won just one and conceded a defeat. Meanwhile, their second match of the SA20 was abandoned without a ball being played following continuous rain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)