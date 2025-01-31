Galle (Sri Lanka), Jan 31 (AP) Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten 63 as Sri Lanka struggled to 136 for five at lunch Friday in response to Australia's imposing first innings of 654 for six declared.

A rain-curtailed morning session on Day 3 of the first test did little to ease Sri Lanka's woes, with the hosts still trailing by 518 runs.

The disparity between the two teams was stark. While Australia's batters displayed patience and precision on a spin-friendly surface, Sri Lanka's top order didn't offer much resistance.

Usman Khawaja's double century, Josh Inglis' debut hundred, and Steve Smith's second test century in Galle propelled the visitors into a position of absolute command.

Resuming Friday at 44-3, Sri Lanka's hopes of a rally quickly faded. Kamindu Mendis was out for 15, feathering a leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off paceman Mitchell Starc (2-13) with the total at 67.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva's reckless charge down the pitch against spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (2-48) ended a 40-run fifth-wicket stand and further compounded Sri Lanka's problems, earning a furious glare from non-striker and former captain Chandimal as he was stumped.

Chandimal, the veteran right-hander, exhibited discipline and application needed to remain at the crease in a 115-ball innings containing nine boundaries. (AP)

