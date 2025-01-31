Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Falcon Risers Hyderabad soared to their second victory in Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 2 with a dominant performance against Kolkata. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Falcons executed their plans to perfection, restricting Kolkata to the lowest total of the season - 47/5.

At the heart of this bowling masterclass was Man of the Match Vishwajit Thakur, who returned remarkable figures of 2 wickets for just 6 runs in 2 overs, maintaining a brilliant economy of 3 runs per over.

Backed by strong open cricket from the hinterlands of Raigad, Maharashtra, and toiling extensively in local cricket, Vishwajit Thakur has dedicated his life entirely to the sport, starting from village tournaments and progressing to district and city-level competitions. His breakthrough came when experienced players from his region introduced him to Open Cricket beyond Raigad, opening new opportunities. In 2016, he earned a spot in the Raigad team, where he played for 7-8 years, sharpening his skills.

Recognizing his potential, Falcon Risers Hyderabad retained him this season using the Right to Match (RTM) option and even increased his contract value. Now in his second ISPL season, Vishwajit is focused on delivering top performances, staying fit, and making the most of this platform to entertain cricket fans.

"I feel great about my performance tonight. I want to credit all my teammates, as we executed the plan recommended by Anant Tambavekar Sir perfectly--bowling uppish deliveries to take advantage of the pitch conditions and the long ground. This award is special, and I dedicate my Man of the Match Award to my father," Vishwajit Thakur said, according to an ISPL release.

With the bowlers setting the stage, the Falcons' opening duo of Krishna Satpute and Rajesh Poojary ensured there were no hiccups in the chase. Krishna, known as the 'God of Tennis Ball Cricket', was at his explosive best, smashing 35* off 15 balls, including four boundaries and two towering sixes, earning him the Gully to Glory Award.

Rajesh played the perfect supporting role, and together, they put on 47 runs before he was run out with the scores level. Jonty Sarkar sealed the win with the finishing runs, while Vicky Bhoir took home the Catch of the Match Award for his sharp effort in the field.

Anant Tambavekar, Head of Cricket, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, "Vishwajit led the charge brilliantly today. His control, accuracy, and ability to execute plans under pressure made all the difference. The team's discipline in sticking to the strategy was commendable, and this win is a collective effort."

Krishna Satpute on his explosive knock said as the ISPL release concluded, "Our bowlers set the tone, which gave me the freedom to bat without pressure. I couldn't achieve the desired results in the first two matches, but this inning has boosted my confidence. I'm grateful for the trust my team has in me." (ANI)

