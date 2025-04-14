Virudhunagar, April 14: In a tragic incident during a temple festival, three members of the same family, including a 7-month pregnant woman, died due to electrocution in the Kariseri village of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, officials said on Monday. The deaths happened after one person, named Thiruppathi, came in contact with an exposed wire during loudspeaker installation. The person's grandmother and seven-month pregnant wife lost their life in an attempt to save him. Mumbai Local Train Delayed by 23 Minutes Following Stray Dog Gets Electrocuted After Climbing Train Roof at CSMT Station (Watch Video).

Two more people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Virudhunagar District Collector Jeyaseelan told ANI, "A temple festival is currently taking place in Kariseri village, Virudhunagar district. During the festival, loudspeaker installation work was underway. At that time, a person named Thiruppathi accidentally touched a wire that was carrying electricity for the loudspeakers. He was electrocuted and died on the spot. Nagpur: Man Dies of Electrocution While Trying to Steal Wires From Transformer in Maharashtra.

"In an attempt to save him, his grandmother and his wife tried to intervene, but they too were electrocuted and lost their lives. His wife was seven months pregnant," Jeyaseelan added. Further investigation is underway.

