Two Flights to Bring Back Indians from Qatar on May 7 and 10

Doha [Qatar], May 5 (ANI): Two special flights will bring back stranded Indians from Qatar and both the flights on May 7 and May 10 are bound for Kerala. "The first flight will be from Doha to Kochi on May 7 and the second flight will be from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram on May 10," Embassy of India in Doha said in a release.It said that the passenger lists for both the flights will be finalised based on the registrations made on the embassy website."Priority will be given to pregnant women, urgent medical cases, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other people who are stranded in a difficult situation," the release said.It said the short-listed people will be informed about the ticket prices in due course which will have to be accepted by them.The embassy has received 40,000 registrations for repatriation.The government has planned to bring back over 14,000 Indian nationals stranded in different countries due to situation created by COVID-19 by 64 flights in a week. (ANI)

