Doha [Qatar], September 8 (ANI/WAM): The Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), honoured Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, as the GCC Pioneer Social Work Personality for 2024, during an award ceremony held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

During the ceremony, which was attended by Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); GCC ministers of social affairs; GCC ministers of human resources and civil service; and a number of humanitarian actors and philanthropists, the UAE police commander was awarded a commemorative shield and a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his constructive contributions and pioneering role in the service of community in the GCC.

Addressing the audience, the GCC secretary general said that this celebration is a token of gratitude and acknowledgement to all the honourees for their efforts in achieving the sustainable development goals of the GCC countries, and in recognition of the significant work they have accomplished through their roles and responsibilities in their respective countries. It also serves as motivation to continue contributing to the blessed progress of the GCC, he added.

The shield was received on behalf of Lieutenant General Tamim by Mohammed Murad Abdulla, Director of the General Directorate of Security Conferences and Seminars at the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

Lieutenant General Tamim expressed his thanks and gratitude for this high honour, which he said is an incentive to continue working and giving for the advancement and prosperity of Gulf societies.

A distinguished group of administrative talents, individuals, institutions, and leading companies in the fields of labour, social development, and social work in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries were also honoured. (ANI/WAM)

