Ocala, Jan 24 (AP) A Florida Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a suspect during an altercation at a central Florida hospital on Friday, authorities said.

The altercation happened in the emergency department at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital in Ocala, Florida, according to a statement from the hospital.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

The unidentified suspect died when the trooper used deadly force, the Ocala Police Department said in a statement.

No law enforcement officers or hospital staff were injured. The highway patrol requested the Florida Law Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the police department.

Also Read | 'No Sex' Divorce Case: French Woman Whose Husband Divorced Her for Refusing Sex Is Not 'At Fault', Says Europe's Highest Human Rights Court in Landmark Ruling.

No further details were released.

Ocala is located about 129 kilometres northwest of Orlando. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)