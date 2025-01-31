Athens, Jan 31 (AP) Authorities in Greece said Friday they have arrested a suspect accused of setting up online auctions to sell ancient Greek artifacts across multiple countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Italy.

The suspect, a woman who was described as a foreign national but not further identified, was detained in Athens by police officers tasked with combating antiquities trafficking, the agency said Friday.

Officers who searched her home seized multiple ancient relics including pottery fragments, figurine pieces, and a statuette of a satyr, a creature from Greek mythology.

The suspect was referred to a public prosecutor to be charged. No further details were immediately available.

Under Greek law, the transfer of ownership of antiquities without legal authorisation is punishable by up to two years in prison, with sentences of up to 10 years for more serious related offences. (AP)

