Washington, Jan 21 (AP) Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th US president, taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony moved indoors due to intense cold and began at noon ET. Festivities started earlier when Trump arrived for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Here's the latest:

Musk celebrates Trump's victory

Musk pumped his fists as he spoke at the Inauguration Day viewing party at Capital One arena.

He celebrated Trump's victory, calling it “really important” and highlighting the new president's promise to plant the US flag on Mars — a longtime goal of Musk's.

“I'm going to work my a— off for you guys,” Musk said in the short speech.

The Trumps and Vances are now at the Inauguration Day luncheon

The room is full of powerful people, including lawmakers, tech titans and Supreme Court justices.

Klobuchar spoke at the start of the event in National Statuary Hall.

The large painting behind them is called “American Horizon,” she said, and marks the first time the event has featured a work by a woman artist.

Milley's portrait in the Pentagon removed

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley's portrait and nameplate has been taken down in the Pentagon.

The portrait, which is a traditional way of honouring all former chairmen, was until at least 12:46 pm Monday still hung in the hallway by former Chairman Joseph Dunford's portrait. Milley's portrait was just unveiled January 12 at a ceremony. Earlier today former President Joe Biden pardoned Milley preemptively from any potential prosecution by Trump.

Trump is participating in a formal signing ceremony at the Capitol

Flanked by members of Congress from both parties, Trump sat in a high-backed red chair at an ornate desk and began affixing his signature to documents. One act was related to Cabinet duties while another directed that US flags be flown at full staff on Inauguration Day.

Trump had bristled at the idea of flags flying at half-staff, as directed by Biden, for 30 days to honour the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter died late last month. (AP)

